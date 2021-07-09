Niftyx Protocol Price Up 0.7% This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $5.87 million and $251,530.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00055347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00916789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.