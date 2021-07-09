Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Up 5.8%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 5,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

