Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Nokia by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 14.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.