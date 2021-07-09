Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,009 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

