Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $290.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

