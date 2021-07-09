Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.46 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,395 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.76 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

