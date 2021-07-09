Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

