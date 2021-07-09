Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,090,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $544.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

