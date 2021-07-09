Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.