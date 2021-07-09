Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,832 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.