Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $344.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 22302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Norcros alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.