Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.42% of Fortinet worth $126,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $254.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $254.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

