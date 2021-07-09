Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,396,261 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.43% of Owens Corning worth $235,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of OC opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.29. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

