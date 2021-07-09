Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 32,943 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $140,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.04 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

