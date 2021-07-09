North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.74 Million

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report $124.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.98 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $556.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $580.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $576.02 million to $651.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,706. The firm has a market cap of $443.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

