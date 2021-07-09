Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5,544.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.