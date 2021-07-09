Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.