Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

NTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.