Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

NTIC opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.