Northern Trust Corp Acquires 213,599 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

