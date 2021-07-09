Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,359 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of AXIS Capital worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

