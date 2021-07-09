Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of International Game Technology worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

