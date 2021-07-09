Northern Trust Corp Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Graham by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC opened at $651.65 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $328.81 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.