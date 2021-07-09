Northern Trust Corp Purchases 456 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of National Bank worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.47 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

