Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,239 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of AMC Networks worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

