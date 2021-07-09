NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $26.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 100,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

