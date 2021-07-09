Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

