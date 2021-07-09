Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
