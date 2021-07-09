Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Novanta by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

