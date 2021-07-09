NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in NOW by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

