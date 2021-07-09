Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $711,659.39 and approximately $865,516.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00119685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00163111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.44 or 1.00300777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00941454 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

