Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,019,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 485,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,081,072. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.