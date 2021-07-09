Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Amazon.com worth $9,962,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $19.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,711.95. 137,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,345.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

