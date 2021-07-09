Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 423,110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of The Walt Disney worth $2,176,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 249,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,488. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $319.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

