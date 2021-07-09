Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Billion Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,957 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Broadcom worth $1,670,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.37. 16,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

