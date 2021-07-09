Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $712.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $712,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.52. 20,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

