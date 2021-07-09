Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,524,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

MRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 146,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,058. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

