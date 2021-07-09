Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,537,635 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,768,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,945,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.89. 62,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

