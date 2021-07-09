Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,562 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,562 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $909,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.