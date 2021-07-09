NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

