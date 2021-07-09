nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. nVent Electric reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,040,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in nVent Electric by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 277,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in nVent Electric by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

