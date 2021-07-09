NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

