NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,770,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

