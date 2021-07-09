O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 58.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

