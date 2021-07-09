O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of VWTR opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

