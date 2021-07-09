O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

