O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,951,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 318,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

