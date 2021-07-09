Oak Street Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

OSH stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.