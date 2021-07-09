Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 8,816 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $689.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

