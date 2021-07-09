Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 23,243 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.12% of EMCORE worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,555,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

