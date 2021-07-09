Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

